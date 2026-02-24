Carlos Moreno News: Gives up one goal in win

Moreno made one save and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win against Tigres UANL.

Moreno was beaten by Ozziel Herrera in the first half, but the veteran goalkeeper was solid the rest of the way. Moreno has enjoyed a solid start to the season and has allowed just two goals in his last four starts after giving up three in his first two contests. In the Clausura, Moreno has allowed five goals in six starts.