Carlos Moreno News: Keeps clean sheet against Pumas

Moreno had one save and secured a clean sheet in Thursday's 1-0 win versus Pumas.

Moreno posted his third straight clean sheet as his team dictated the match against a cautious Pumas side. The keeper has stopped all of the eight shots he has faced across 270 minutes of Clausura playoffs action. His solid momentum will be put to the test again when Pachuca visit the UNAM side in the return leg, which could be more challenging for him, especially given the absence of Eduardo Bauermann (suspension) in the defense.