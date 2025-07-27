Carlos Moreno News: Keeps clean sheet versus Mazatlan
Moreno had no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Mazatlan.
Moreno stayed unbeaten as the opponents failed to attempt a shot on target in his team's third straight win. It was his second clean sheet, while he remained with five saves over three games played this season. His next challenge in league play will be a tricky visit to Atlas, but that will be after the Leagues Cup group stage matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now