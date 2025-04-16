Carlos Moreno News: Keeps clean sheet versus Tigres

Moreno had five saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Moreno did a good job stopping all of the visitors' attempts, most of which came from outside the box, during the draw. The keeper recorded five saves for the third time in his last four matches played. Additionally, he has now earned four clean sheets in 16 starts over the Clausura season. His next challenge will be a trip to San Luis, who have scored 18 goals across 15 games.