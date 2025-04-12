Carlos Moreno News: Makes five saves against Necaxa

Moreno recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 5-3 victory versus Necaxa.

Moreno denied several of the opponents' chances despite the goals conceded to one of the league's most impressive attacks. He has now tallied 41 saves, 21 goals against and three clean sheets across 15 starts this season, but the inconsistency of his team's defense has limited his reliability in recent weeks. Up next is a home clash with Tigres, who have scored 20 times in 14 games.