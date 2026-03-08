Carlos Moreno News: Makes five saves against Puebla

Moreno recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Moreno had a decent outing as he helped his side to secure three points Saturday. The five saves were his highest figure in 11 league games since Nov. 9. The goalkeeper has allowed just one goal in each of his last five matches, which has prevented him from earning clean sheets despite Tuzos' good form. Up next, he'll face a tricky visit to San Luis, who have scored the fifth-most goals in the competition.