Carlos Moreno News: Makes five saves in win
Moreno made five saves and conceded one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over Monterrey.
Moreno had a very nice performance between the posts, being only beaten from the penalty post but other than that he was flawless throughout the entire contest, making a lot of nice interventions to allow his side to go for the come-from-behind win and then preserve their lead late in the game. It's been a rough campaign for the goalkeeper, who at least has been steadier during Clausura, having just two clean sheets but also two games with multiple goals allowed over 14 starts.
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