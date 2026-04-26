Carlos Moreno News: Makes two saves against Pumas

Moreno made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Pumas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Moreno was beaten by set pieces as his team barely put up any opposition to the UNAM side. Even after recording a penalty save in his previous performance, the goalkeeper is in poor form, having allowed eight goals over his last four appearances. This, combined with the loss of left-back Brian Alberto Garcia (suspension), places him in a tough situation heading into the opening leg of the Clausura quarterfinals.