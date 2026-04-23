Carlos Moreno News: Penalty save in heaviest loss

Carlos Moreno recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat versus Club Tijuana.

Moreno recorded seven saves, including his first penalty stop, but it was not enough to prevent his heaviest defeat of the season, with three goals conceded.The goalkeeper's struggles continue, as he is now without a clean sheet in 11 consecutive matches, conceding 14 goals while making 34 saves during that run. His next outing is set for Saturday against Pumas UNAM.