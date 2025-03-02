Carlos Moreno News: Tallies three saves against Bravos
Moreno registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Juarez.
Moreno struggled in the opening minutes of the game, committing an error that cost his team a goal. Still, he added three saves to his season tally of 27, which represents the seventh-highest figure in the competition after 10 rounds. His next fixture will be at home versus a Mazatlan squad that is limited by the absences of two of its best attackers Yoel Barcenas (knee) and Luis Amarilla (undisclosed).
