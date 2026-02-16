Carlos Moreno News: Three saves in win

Carlos Moreno registered three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Atlas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Carlos Moreno turned aside each of the three shots on goal he faced from open play Saturday and conceded once from the penalty spot as Pachuca earned a convincing 3-1 win over Atlas. Across his most recent three Clausura starting appearances, the veteran Pachuca keeper has averaged two saves, 0.66 clearances and 0.33 goals conceded per appearance while recording two clean sheets. Carlos Moreno is the presumed starter Friday when Pachuca face a road test in Tigres UANL