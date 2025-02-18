Carlos Moreno News: Two saves in victory

Carlos Moreno had two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Pumas UNAM.

Carlos Moreno repelled two of the three Pumas UNAM shots on target Sunday to lead Pachuca to a 2-1 victory. Since recording successive clean sheets, the keeper has made three appearances (three starts). Over that span, he's made 10 saves and two clearances while conceding five goals. Carlos Moreno's next test is likely to come Saturday when Pachuca travel to take-on Guadalajara who have scored just nine goals over their first seven Clausura fixtures.