Carlos Moreno News: Unbeaten again versus Toluca

Moreno recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Toluca.

Moreno kept the defending champions scoreless for the second straight time and helped his side advance to the Clausura semifinals by stopping a few long-range shots. He has reached the closing stages of the tournament in good form after recording 21 saves and six goals against over his last five games. He'll likely stay active in the next round versus Pumas, who have led the league in scoring throughout the campaign.