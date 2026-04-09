Carlos Protesoni Injury: Improving but still sidelined

Protesoni (undisclosed) remains unavailable but is making significant progress in his recovery, according to coach Quique Sanchez. "He is not available, he is improving a lot. Charly is improving a lot, but he still has a little way to go. We are eager to have him back with us."

Protesoni has been sidelined for several weeks and no specific return timeline has been provided, but the coach's upbeat tone suggests he is closing in on a comeback. The versatile midfielder has been used both in the middle of the park and at center-back this season, and Sanchez clearly values his return as the club heads into the final stretch of the campaign.