Carlos Protesoni Injury: Late call against Elche

Protesoni (undisclosed) was back in team training for a couple of days and could travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Elche, according to coach Quique Sanchez Flores. "Protesoni has been training with us for a couple of days, which is great news. We don't know until tomorrow if he will travel with us or not."

Protesoni had been sidelined after picking up a muscular issue during his first appearance under coach Sanchez Flores against Valencia, and his return to team training is a significant boost for Alaves heading into the final stretch of their survival battle. The Uruguayan is expected to ease back in carefully rather than jumping straight into the starting lineup, but his availability gives the coach a valuable option in the five-defender system that is central to their setup.