Carlos Protesoni headshot

Carlos Protesoni Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:11am

Protesoni (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against Celta Vigo, manager Quique Sanchez Flores said Friday. "No, Carlos [Protesoni] won't be available. He's been training well, but he'll join full training after the international break."

This game will mark a second straight absence for the defensive specialist, who can play either as a center-back or a defensive midfielder. His next chance to return will come against Osasuna on April 4, right after the international break.

Carlos Protesoni
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