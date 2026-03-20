Carlos Protesoni Injury: Remains out

Protesoni (undisclosed) is out for Sunday's game against Celta Vigo, manager Quique Sanchez Flores said Friday. "No, Carlos [Protesoni] won't be available. He's been training well, but he'll join full training after the international break."

This game will mark a second straight absence for the defensive specialist, who can play either as a center-back or a defensive midfielder. His next chance to return will come against Osasuna on April 4, right after the international break.