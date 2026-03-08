Carlos Protesoni Injury: Subs off with injury in loss

Protesoni was forced off after dealing with discomfort in the first half of Sunday's 3-2 loss to Valencia.

Protesoni was active in ground duels over his 30 minutes on the field before suffering the issue during his first start since Jan. 30. His status is uncertain for upcoming contests, but there's a chance he'll be sidelined for some time, which would be a considerable blow for a squad that also had Jon Pacheco sent off in Sunday's game. Other than Nahuel Tenaglia, Alaves don't have many other center-back options, so perhaps Ville Koski will see a rare opportunity if Protesoni is sidelined.