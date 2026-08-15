Carlos Protesoni News: Available from bench
Protesoni (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's season opener against Getafe.
Protesoni suffered a heavy impact during training that raised some concern over his availability for the opening fixtures, with the issue described as non-muscular. He has now recovered in time for the opener and is included on the bench, which does not represent a significant setback to his expected role as he is primarily a substitute option.
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