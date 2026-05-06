Carlos Protesoni News: Fit and available again

Protesoni (undisclosed) fully recovered from the muscle injury he suffered against Valencia and has returned to training at the same rhythm as his teammates, according to Ander Barroso of Marca.

Protesoni had been sidelined for longer than initially anticipated after picking up a muscular issue during his first appearance under coach Quique Sanchez Flores against Valencia, but his return to full training is perfectly timed for Alaves heading into a crucial four-game survival run. The Uruguayan is unlikely to start Saturday's clash against Elche but could see some minutes off the bench, with the coach expected to ease him back carefully given the nature of the injury. His return is particularly valuable for a side that relies heavily on a five-defender system, as Protesoni gives coach Sanchez Flores a key option in that role heading into what could be the most important week of Alaves' season.