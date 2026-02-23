Carlos Protesoni News: Makes bench Monday

Protesoni (groin) was on the bench for Monday's 2-2 draw against Girona, the club posted.

Protesoni has shaken off the groin issue that kept him out of the previous two matches, as he returned to the squad and was on the bench in Monday's draw against Girona. The defender has mostly operated as a depth piece this season, serving as a rotational option rather than a regular starter. If the central defense stays healthy and available, he's unlikely to command significant minutes moving forward.