Carlos Protesoni News: Makes squad list
Protesoni (undisclosed) is in the squad list for Saturday's clash against Elche.
Protesoni made a return from the muscular issue he picked up during his first appearance under coach Quique Sanchez Flores against Valencia, earning a squad list call despite having only returned to team training for a couple of days. The Uruguayan's return is a significant boost for a side battling through the final stretch of their survival fight.
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