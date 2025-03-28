Carlos Rodriguez Injury: Out against Chivas

Rodriguez won't play Saturday versus Guadalajara due to gastroenteritis, Cesar Caballero of ESPN reports.

Rodriguez was expected to start after returning from international duty but ended up dropping out of the squad. He has been a consistent presence in the Cementeros' midfield, appearing in all previous games of the Clausura competition. His spot could be filled by either Andres Montano or Alexis Gutierrez, although there's also a chance that versatile Jose Ignacio Rivero will move from the flank to a central role, with Omar Campos completing the lineup in that case.