Carlos Rodriguez News: Assists in game-winning goal

Rodriguez assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Guadalajara.

While it'd be a stretch to say Rodriguez had outstanding vision to set up Agustin Palavecino's goal in the second half, he did a good job of finding the playmaker all alone near the box. Rodriguez might play as a central midfielder, but he often cracks the scoresheet. He has four goals and one assist in the Clausura between the regular season and the playoffs.