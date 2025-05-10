Carlos Rodriguez News: Assists in playoff win vs. Leon

Rodriguez assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Leon.

Rodriguez set up the team's third goal with an excellent showcase of his vision, as his through ball allowed Andres Montano (calf) to score his second goal of the match. Rodriguez's fantasy value is tied to what he can do in the final third, but as a playmaker in midfield, he's an interesting player to target in some format. This was his second assist of the Clausura season, though, so his fantasy upside isn't very high.