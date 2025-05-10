Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Rodriguez headshot

Carlos Rodriguez News: Assists in playoff win vs. Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Rodriguez assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-2 victory over Leon.

Rodriguez set up the team's third goal with an excellent showcase of his vision, as his through ball allowed Andres Montano (calf) to score his second goal of the match. Rodriguez's fantasy value is tied to what he can do in the final third, but as a playmaker in midfield, he's an interesting player to target in some format. This was his second assist of the Clausura season, though, so his fantasy upside isn't very high.

Carlos Rodriguez
Cruz Azul
