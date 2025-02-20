Carlos Rodriguez News: Busy in win over Santos

Rodriguez recorded seven crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Santos.

Rodriguez delivered a team-high 61 accurate passes and seven crosses while creating a big chance Wednesday. He also took multiple corner kicks for the fourth game in a row. The playmaker has been a key man all around the field with consistent playing time and set piece numbers during the current campaign, although his only contribution to the score sheet was his assist in a Feb. 8 win over Pachuca.