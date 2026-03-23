Carlos Rodriguez News: Creates three chances in draw

Rodriguez generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Rodriguez maintained a high offensive involvement, but it didn't lead to a direct contribution this time. The central man has moved from holding midfield to a slightly more offensive No. 10 position for the last couple of games, scoring one goal along with three shots, nine chances created and five crosses over that span. While he could still switch between different roles, he can always be relied on for playmaking upside due to his pass and long ball accuracy.