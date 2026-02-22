Carlos Rodriguez headshot

Carlos Rodriguez News: Nets winner on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Rodriguez headed in the winner in the 85th minute assisted by Agustin Palavecino's corner. Rodriguez made 21 passes and also won four duels. He has now already netted twice in seven Clausura games.

Carlos Rodriguez
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Rodriguez See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 22
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
November 21, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 14, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Breakdown
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Breakdown
Author Image
Chris Henne
April 28, 2016