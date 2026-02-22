Carlos Rodriguez News: Nets winner on Saturday

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win against Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Rodriguez headed in the winner in the 85th minute assisted by Agustin Palavecino's corner. Rodriguez made 21 passes and also won four duels. He has now already netted twice in seven Clausura games.