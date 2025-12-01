Rodriguez created the chance for Angel Marquez's goal and scored on a counterattack in the 72nd minute and stoppage time, respectively, against the Rojiblancos. In addition to those contributions, Rodriguez completed a superb outing with four fouls drawn, three clearances and two interceptions. He played a slightly more offensive role than usual with Lorenzo Faravelli covering defensive duties, but that only lasted for the first half. In any case, the Mexican international is in strong form after assisting in four of his last five starts.