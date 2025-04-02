Carlos Rodriguez News: Returns in CONCACAF game

Rodriguez (illness) started in Tuesday's first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals clash against America.

Rodriguez should easily re-establish himself as a regular starter for upcoming league matches, perhaps pushing Alexis Gutierrez back to the bench. The defensive midfielder and consistent set-piece taker will aim to build on the momentum that has seen him lead the team with averages of 53.5 accurate passes and 2.2 scoring chances created per game in the Clausura 2025 campaign.