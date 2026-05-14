Carlos Rodriguez News: Scores in draw
Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Guadalajara.
Rodriguez came up with a superb finish, clipping the ball over the keeper and tucking it into the far post in the 37th minute of Wednesday's clash. He completed a strong performance by winning eight of his 11 ground duels and all of his three tackles, while recording a 91 percent pass accuracy. Although his ball distribution numbers haven't led to an assist, the central player has now scored four goals in 20 league games this year.
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