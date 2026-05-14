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Carlos Rodriguez News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Guadalajara.

Rodriguez came up with a superb finish, clipping the ball over the keeper and tucking it into the far post in the 37th minute of Wednesday's clash. He completed a strong performance by winning eight of his 11 ground duels and all of his three tackles, while recording a 91 percent pass accuracy. Although his ball distribution numbers haven't led to an assist, the central player has now scored four goals in 20 league games this year.

Carlos Rodriguez
Cruz Azul
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