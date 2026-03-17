Carlos Rodriguez News: Scores in high pace affair
Rodriguez scored one goal and won both his tackle attempts in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas.
Rodriguez scored his third goal of the campaign Saturday in his eighth appearance. The forward has been the focal point of the Cruz Azul attack and should continue to produce long as he can stay healthy. He will look to keep it rolling Saturday versus Mazatlan.
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