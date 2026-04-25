Carlos Romero News: Defensive standout in loss

Carlos Romero recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Carlos Romero led the Espanyol defensive effort Thursday with four tackles (three won) as they were undone by a late Rayo Vallecano goal in a 1-0 defeat. The defender's 90-minute shift marked his ninth successive full 90. Additionally, Carols Romero has won at least one tackle, at least one interception and at least one clearance across each of his last three appearances (three starts).