Carlos Romero headshot

Carlos Romero News: Defensive standout in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Carlos Romero recorded two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Rayo Vallecano.

Carlos Romero led the Espanyol defensive effort Thursday with four tackles (three won) as they were undone by a late Rayo Vallecano goal in a 1-0 defeat. The defender's 90-minute shift marked his ninth successive full 90. Additionally, Carols Romero has won at least one tackle, at least one interception and at least one clearance across each of his last three appearances (three starts).

Carlos Romero
Espanyol
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Romero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Romero See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
275 days ago