Carlos Romero News: Leader in chances created, clearances
Romero crossed twice inaccurately, created two chances and made five clearances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.
Romero was active on both sides of the ball from his fullback role, leading Espanyol in both chances created and clearances. The defender has combined for three chances created and 13 clearances over his last three starts, but hasn't had a goal involvement in nearly two months.
