Carlos Romero News: Scores vs Elche

Romero scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Elche.

Romero got things going for Espanyol with a goal during the draw Elche. Defensively, he's recorded nine blocked shots, 39 tackles won and 29 interceptions while helping keep seven clean sheets in 24 La Liga appearances. To add to this, the defender has five goals with two assists, while also having 16 key passes and 27 successful dribbles, a quality player who contribute on both ends of the pitch.