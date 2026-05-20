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Carlos Romero News: Scores with season high blocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Carlos Romero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.

Romero starred on both sides of the ball, scoring the opening goal and delivering a standout defensive performance with 13 contributions, highlighted by three tackles, three interceptions, three clearances and a season-high four blocks. He has now delivered goal contributions in back-to-back matches after his assist in the previous game and is enjoying his most productive offensive campaign, with six goals and three assists in 35 starts.

Carlos Romero
Espanyol
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