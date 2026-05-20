Carlos Romero News: Scores with season high blocks
Carlos Romero scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Osasuna.
Romero starred on both sides of the ball, scoring the opening goal and delivering a standout defensive performance with 13 contributions, highlighted by three tackles, three interceptions, three clearances and a season-high four blocks. He has now delivered goal contributions in back-to-back matches after his assist in the previous game and is enjoying his most productive offensive campaign, with six goals and three assists in 35 starts.
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