Carlos Romero News: Season high in shots
Carlos Romero generated four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Oviedo.
Coming off a goal in his last outing, the left back continued to showcase his offensive qualities with a season high four shots and a season high four chances created, though he failed to register a goal contribution on the night. He remains on five goals and two assists in the league this season, a tally that keeps him ahead of all defenders in goals scored.
