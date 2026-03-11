Carlos Romero headshot

Carlos Romero News: Season high in shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Carlos Romero generated four shots (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Oviedo.

Coming off a goal in his last outing, the left back continued to showcase his offensive qualities with a season high four shots and a season high four chances created, though he failed to register a goal contribution on the night. He remains on five goals and two assists in the league this season, a tally that keeps him ahead of all defenders in goals scored.

Carlos Romero
Espanyol
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Carlos Romero See More
