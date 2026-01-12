Romero opened the scoring in the 53rd minute with a superb left-footed strike from the left side of the box that flew into the top-right corner. He continued to provide thrust from the flank, stepping high to keep Levante pinned back after the break. He contributed on both sides of the ball with three shots, five tackles, three clearances, and two interceptions. Romero scored for the second time in his last three appearances, bringing his total to four goals in 18 league games, an impressive return for a left-back.