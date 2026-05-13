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Carlos Romero News: Sets up opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Romero had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating a chance during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Athletic Club.

Romero set up Perre Milla in the 69th minute assisting the opening goal of the match. The assist was the first goal involvement since March 1st for Romero despite being a locked in starter at left back. The fullback has combined for seven shots, three chances created and five crosses over his last three starts.

Carlos Romero
Espanyol
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