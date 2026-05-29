Carlos Romero News: Signs contract extension until 2031

Romero has signed a contract extension with Villarreal until June 2031, two years beyond his previous deal, and will join the first team squad for the 2026/27 campaign after two successful loan spells at Espanyol, the club announced.

Romero developed through Villarreal's academy before progressing through the B team in the second division, and his back-to-back seasons at Espanyol established him as one of the best defenders in La Liga, with his performances in the most recent campaign particularly standing out. Romero now returns to his parent club for what promises to be an exciting and demanding season in which Villarreal will compete in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. The club expressed their pride in securing the long-term future of one of the most promising products of their academy, with Romero set to add competition and quality to the first team defensive options heading into the new campaign.