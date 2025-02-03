Fantasy Soccer
Carlos Romero News: Will miss Real Sociedad game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 7:55am

Romero will miss Sunday's game against Real Sociedad due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Romero has accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for Sunday's game against Real Sociedad. Brian Olivan should be the one starting as left-back for that game. He managed to score the lone goal against Real Madrid on Saturday for just his second goal of the season, adding on to his one assist in 19 appearances during his first year with the side.

