Carlos Rotondi Injury: Out with ribs injury

Rotondi will be sidelined Saturday versus Atletico San Luis because of a blow to the ribs, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Rotondi is one of his team's best players and usually records most minutes, so his loss will be a significant issue for the week 12 match. The left winger delivered one goal and two assists over 10 Clausura 2025 appearances, and added one assist in two CONCACAF games prior to this problem. For now, he's only ruled out for the clash against San Luis and will then work on his recovery during the break. Omar Campos will likely start if the formation doesn't change in Rotondi's absence.