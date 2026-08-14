Carlos Rotondi Injury: Remains out against Tijuana

Rotondi has yet to achieve a full recovery from his plantar fasciitis and a thigh injury and is set to miss the upcoming trip to Tijuana, per Cesar Caballero of ESPN.

Rotondi was already sidelined in an Aug. 1 league match and the entirety of the Leagues Cup first stage, and the team will be careful with his return to action, avoiding the risk of an aggravation on Tijuana's artificial turf. Despite having yet to score or assist this season, the left winger is one of his side's most valuable attackers, as well as an occasional set-piece taker. Losing him has forced coach Joel Huiqui to deploy defender Omar Campos in a more advanced role, but Luka Romero could also see minutes on the flank at some point.