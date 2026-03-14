Carlos Rotondi Injury: Suffers injury in derby

Rotondi abandoned Saturday's clash with Pumas due to an apparent thigh issue.

Rotondi was active in creative duties before leaving his place on the field to Jorge Rodarte in the 30th minute of Saturday's match. The Argentinian is a key player for La Maquina, having started all league games in 2026, but he may now be sidelined depending on the extent of his blow. Two among Rodarte, Omar Campos and Amaury Morales could feature in the wing-back positions if Rotondi is ruled out for upcoming fixtures.