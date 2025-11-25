Rotondi has bounced back from both a head injury and a subsequent muscular problem, and is expected to appear over Omar Campos at left-back or left wing-back depending on the formation. The Argentinian was quite active before suffering the injury, as he tallied two goals and three assists over 15 matches played (13 starts) in league play. He should retain attacking upside as part of the fifth-best offense in the competition, although he may also have to defend more when facing tough opposition in the knockout rounds.