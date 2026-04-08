Carlos Rotondi News: Active off bench midweek

Rotondi (thigh) took two shots (one on goal) and delivered five crosses (zero accurate) in 29 minutes as a substitute during Tuesday's CCC loss to Los Angeles FC.

Rotondi has returned to action following a three-week recovery from his muscular injury, and it should be a matter of time before he regains his starting position, pushing either Jorge Rodarte or Omar Campos to the bench. The Argentinian has scored two goals and one assist over 11 Clausura games, and he's averaging 4.0 crosses and 1.7 chances created per contest while operating always in a left wing-back role.