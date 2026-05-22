Carlos Rotondi News: Active versus Pumas

Rotondi had five crosses (one accurate) and two tackles in Thursday's 0-0 draw versus Pumas.

Rotondi was involved in several attacking sequences, with his five crosses tying for the third-most on the squad, but he ended up without a goal contribution during Thursday's draw. Since manager Joel Huiqui took over, the Argentinian has produced one goal and two assists in six appearances. Over that period, he has been deployed higher up the pitch as a winger instead of his former wing-back role, a tactical adjustment that boosts his fantasy appeal due to his increased offensive responsibilities.