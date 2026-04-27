Carlos Rotondi News: Assists twice in win

Rotondi assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Necaxa.

Rotondi helped spark his side's first and last goals, pulling the ball back for Jose Paradela in the 52nd minute and later finding Andres Montano during a stoppage-time counterattack. Previously used as a wing-back, the wide player benefited from a change of formation to push forward down the left flank. If that remains the case in the playoffs, he'll be one of the team's most reliable threats as he attempts to raise his tallies of two goals and four assists in 15 league games this season.