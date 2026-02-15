Carlos Rotondi News: Attempts eight crosses in win

Rotondi had eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win against Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Rotondi was active on the left flank, delivering a Clausura season-high tally of crosses and adding a few defensive stats during the game. He has started in each of the first six Liga MX matches of the year, with his former positional rival Omar Campos now being deployed on the right side. In terms of direct contributions, Rotondi remains with one goal and no assists over 521 minutes on the field so far.