Carlos Rotondi News: Delivers assist in win

Rotondi assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Santos.

Rotondi found Jose Ignacio Rivero with a cross from the left flank, setting up the winning goal after 11 minutes of play in the early week nine game. Other than that, the attacker finished with a solid output of 10 duels won, seven tackles and five clearances in the match, while increasing his season total to one goal and two assists over seven appearances. It originally seemed like the addition of Omar Campos to the squad would push the Argentinian to a more offensive role, but that hasn't happened yet and Rotondi has regained momentum as a left wing-back.