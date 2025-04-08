Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Carlos Rotondi headshot

Carlos Rotondi News: Nets brace in win over Pumas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Rotondi (ribs) scored two goals off two shots, created one chance and sent in five crosses (two won) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Pumas.

Rotondi returned from injury and was once again key for his team to left the pitch victorious as he made most of the opposition's defensive shortcomings on aerial plays and appeared at the right place to score once each half. With 10 goals and six assists over 32 appearances despite being deployed as a left back many times this season, Rotondi is having by far his best statistical campaign since moving to Mexico in 2022.

Carlos Rotondi
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now